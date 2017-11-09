Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister says a Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, allegedly practicing pedophile has signify interest to run for the presidency in 2019, should President Muhammadu Buhari refuses to contest.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain, who did not identify the Senator made the remark while reacting to the tirades of criticisms thrown at the former ruling party ahead of the 2019 elections.





In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the former Minister wrote; “U can say what u like about the PDP but at least no PDP Senator bedded and married a 12 year old girl as his wife.





“It is only in the APC that a serving Senator that is a practicing pedophile can have the nerve to say that he may run for the Presidency if Buhari does not run.”