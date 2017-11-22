APC Young Entrepreneurial, APC-YE, a group of young All Progressive Congress members engaged in various businesses, has called on the people of South-East to ignore the insinuation that the ruling APC is anti-Igbo, saying it is just a sentiment employed by the opposition to survive.Speaking at the inauguration of the group, in Umuahia, the interim Chairman, Mr. Mascot Kalu said part of the agenda was to “end the political nuisance in Abia State and change the government that has so destroyed us in the last few years.”The group said members would act as a watch-dog to the Abia State Government and engage them on issues about the state just as they urged Ndigbo to embrace the ruling APC and ignore the anti-Igbo sentiment, insisting that “Ndigbo cannot achieve their aspirations without being in the party at the centre.”He said: “APC is not anti-Igbo Party; it is the sentiment that other political parties want to bring to fore. We are in APC because we need to be in a party that controls power at the centre. Ndi Igbo can’t achieve their aspirations without being in the party at the centre.”Let us first of all grab the State under APC and change the government that has so destroyed us in the last few years.“It is on that platform that we can change whatever belief that the people have about the party. It is then that we can start channeling the needs of our people to the Government at the centre. We APC young entrepreneurial, our goal is to become the voice of the voiceless and drive the agenda of the APC to the grass root. We also want to bring to the fore front the issues and problems of the State.”