Members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tuesday defied the orders of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi by assembling at a corner of the road to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a two-day working visit to the state.Amidst watertight security and jubilation by the indigenes, the President acknowledged cheers from the crowd.But at all the venues for the commissioning of projects, there was neither political rallies nor the display of party logos by different political parties in compliance with the governor’s directive.However, few members of the APC were seen waving their brooms to welcome their number one party member, President Buhari. As the President performs the commissioning of projects, the Air Force and military jets were hovering within the vicinity of Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital.All who is who in the state were on ground to welcome the President except the immediate past governor of the State, Chief Martin Elechi who was conspicuously missing.Recall that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. had warned President Buhari not to set his feet in the South East