The National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated the winner of the weekend governorship election in Anambra state, Willie Obiano.The statement applauded the party candidate in the governorship election, Tony Nwoye for conceding defeat and admonished other candidates who participated but were defeated to emulate its flag bearer.The statement read in part:’’ The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes to congratulate Governor Willie Obiano who has been declared the winner of the Anambra governorship election.‘’We also congratulate our Party’s candidate Dr Tony Nwoye for his impressive performance at the election and his graciousness in conceding defeat.‘’We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting what is regarded as a credible election, which passes the integrity test. Similarly, we praise the high level of dedication and professionalism displayed by the security agencies and other ad-hoc staff mobilised for the election.‘’As a Party, we believe the smooth conduct of the election, irrespective of its outcome, is a testimony to our Party and President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to free, fair and transparent polls.‘’We appeal to other candidates and parties who participated in the election to accept its outcome as a true reflection of the will of the Anambra people.’’