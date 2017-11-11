Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) describes the plot to assassinate Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi the erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and current Minister of Transportation by Governor Nyesom Wike and his agents as heinous, evil, despicable and madness taken too far.Amaechi who was on official tour to Rivers State was on 11th November, 2017 attacked to be assassinated on the orders of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.Report made available to us by Prince Tonye Princewill an associate to Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi who happens to be in the same car with the Minister indicates that Governor Wike’s Dispatch Rider pulled a pistol to assassinate Rotimi Amaechi but missed his target after which Amaechi’s ADC, Debiwari intervened to save the Minister from further assassination attempt.According to Prince Tonye Princewill, “I am at a loss if this was not an assassination attempt on the Minister, somebody should explain to me in a clearer sentence why did the Wike’s despatch rider failed to stop the two security vehicles of the Minister which had already crossed but decided for whatever reasons to block the vehicle in which the Minister was driving? Tonye Princewill went further to ask, why did an attempt by Amaechi who was behind the steering to navigate his vehicle out of danger was accosted by two security men from the Governor's convoy who had pulled out their pistol and gun to shoot him. Why did these men of darkness after realising that the vehicle that the Minister was driving was a Bullet Proof resorted to hitting the jeep with the butt of their guns and in the process broke the right driving mirror and attempted to break Amaechi’s windscreen and after which he pulled his pistol to kill Amaechi?The party in the press statement circulated on Saturday by Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze the SSA Media and Public Affairs Consultant to the APC Rivers State Chairman, Dr Ibiamu Davies Ikanya further stated that after the failed attempt to kill the Minister, his escort Team was physically assaulted by the CSO Government House SP Promise Wosu and Governor Wike along Trans Amadi road, Port Harcourt with the FSARS operatives on the Minister’s convoy dislodged and forcefully disposed off of one of their AK 47 Rifles.The entire world is aware of how dangerous Governor Wike is and how he has killed many APC members to usurp powers in Rivers State and how he has supervised and turned Rivers State into Rivers of blood but to attempt to assassinate a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the mode of Amaechi, his benefactor and predecessor is to us is an affront not only on our nascent democracy but an attempt to truncate our hard earned democracy and to plunge this country into a chaotic situation which consequences may be unimaginable. This is a dangerous trend which if not nipped to the bud and arrested may jeopardise the current peace pervading the Niger Delta region at the moment.We have reiterated that Governor Wike main desire is to truncate our hard earned democracy after the failed plot by PDP to win the 2015 presidential election as his disdain for President Muhammadu Buhari, APC and Amaechi is legendary. He exhibited this hatred recently during his misguided Lecture at Chatham House, London where he disparaged the Federal Government, demarketed and rubbished all the efforts of the APC led Federal Government to right most of the wrongs of the past PDP government in a foreign land.This hater of Amaechi used his disgraceful London outing to discuss petty local politics, throwing up fallacious statistics on revenue allocation, disparaging our electoral laws and even indicting the law enforcement agencies of our Country in a foreign land. Wike during his misguided lecture complained about the non-completion of the East West Road, the Port Harcourt International Airport forgotten that he collaborated with Goodluck Jonathan and wickedly abandoned these projects for several years just to "punish" Amaechi.The party in this regard, requests for the immediate arrest and prosecution of SP Promise Wosu and all his men before Gov Wike succeeds to turn Rivers State into a theatre of unwarranted war zone only obtainable during the Omehia’s era when Port Harcourt was rated as the most risky place in the world.Finally, the party asked, must the Federal Government continue to play with kid’s glove with such a man like Wike who is a danger to the unity and peace of this nation until he plunges this nation into a monumental disaster?