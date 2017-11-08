American promoter, Lou DiBella has accused Nigerian-born British world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of running away from fighting Deontay Wilder.Joshua is the current holder of the World Boxing Association, WBA, and International Boxing Federation, IBF, belts while Wilder is the World Boxing Council, WBC, world heavyweight champion.Daily Mirror quoted the promoter as saying, “Why can’t it happen next?” They literally fought one week apart. Neither one of them is hurt. They’re exactly on the same schedule.“Anthony Joshua doesn’t wanna fight this man right now.”32-year-old Wilder knocked out Bermane Stiverne in a brutal first round in New York last weekend, seven days after Joshua defeated Carlos Takam in Cardiff with a 10th round technical kmockout.DiBella added, “[Promoter] Eddie Hearn doesn’t want Anthony Joshua to fight this man right now.”Wilder and 28-year-old Joshua are both unbeaten, the American winning 29 of his 30 victories via knockout while Joshua has knocked out all his 20 opponents.Wilder, popularly called the ‘Bronze Bomber’ for his explosive style, immediately called out Joshua after beating Stiverne, declaring ‘war’ on the Nigerian-born Briton.