Nollywood actor, David Nwajei, also known as Davo has died.

His friends Brumen John, Dona Power, among other took to social media shared the news.





While the news of his death spread on Friday, he died on Wednesday, November 15th after a brief illness.





His friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.





He is best known for his 2014 Surrealist short film ‘Unreal Exile’ (2014).





He was a producer, writer and director who has worked in the film industry for over 15 years.





He was born in 1975 in Benin City, Nigeria, and has since, moved on to live in Europe.





Apart from acting alongside famous actors such as Hakeem Kae-Kazim in ‘God is African’ (2003) as Apex, he wrote and directed his own films.