The Niger Delta Revolutionary Crusaders, NDRC, today, rescinded the ceasefire it declared, last year, saying it would join forces with the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, to destroy oil facilities in the Niger Delta region.The group in a statement by the spokesperson, W O I IzonEbi, ordered Nigerians and expatriates working at Agbami, Akpo, Usan, Erna, Abo, Yoho, Unity and Benga FPSO , platforms operated by Chevron Nigeria Limited, Total, Mobil, Agip and Shell to vacate the platforms, warning that “their safety can no longer be guaranteed by the gods of the rivers and land.”