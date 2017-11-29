47 year-old Abdullahi Uye Zhiya from Oguma in Bassa Local Government of Kogi State has killed himself by intentionally drinking a dose of substance suspected to be poisonous chemical.





His frustration may not be unconnected to the non-payment of his salaries of about twelve months.





Close family sources confirmed that for over one year, life had not been favourable as everything turned for the worst for him.





Another family source confirmed that he was a hardworking man, and that ” because he had been without salary for several months, his situation became unbearable.”





It was gathered that many relations have been reaching out to him in terms of help, but it was not sufficient as he decided to end it in death.





Another version of his story from some of his relatives indicated that the deceased may not have taken his life because of his economic challenges, but that there seemed to be other challenges which he refused to disclose.





According to the source, “We suspect that what happened has a spiritual undertone. The deceased at some point became withdrawn, but even when we asked he was never forthcoming.”





The deceased as the chief store officer at the State Universal Basic Education office in Oguma was described by his colleagues as an easy going man who avoided trouble.