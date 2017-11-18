In some polling units in Njikoka LGA, it was observed party agents and supporters distributing cash and pairs of slippers to voters after ensuring that beneficiaries voted for their party.A source who disguised as a voter, was approached by party agents with N1,000 and a pair of rubber slippers to vote for his party. The offer was politely rejectedMoney was also distributed to voters at three polling units in Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA.In other polling units, Meat-pie and drink were also given to voters.