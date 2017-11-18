Voters collecting bribe

Massive inducement of voters with money has characterised the ongoing Anambra state gubernatorial election.The inducement which was reported at several polling centers, ranged from as low as N500 to N2000.Some voters at Okpuno Hall, Awka south LGA, complained of attampts by some party agents who attempted to bribe them with N500 to switch their allegiance in favour of their candidate.This reporter also ran into a boisterous crowd at the All Saints Primary School, along Ifite Amudo road, where Awka ward 2 is located, sharing N500 to voters who had cast their votes.Attempt by the reporter to take a photograph of the incident incurred the wrath of the angry people who mobbed him and insisted on deleting the photograph.It took intervention of security operatives who wrestled him from their grip and also secured ​the release of his phone.At Umuramma Sq1, Awka ward 5, units 1 to 6, where there was a large turnout​ of voters, a particular party was said to have shared N200 to each voter who voted in its favour.One of the voters​ who gave her name simply as Florence, confided in the reporter that she has to “collect her own share of the cake,” for her effort to defy the sun to vote.A group of voters at Nkwo polling centre, were also caught on camera struggling to receive their own inducement in form of money and soft drinks.When contacted, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity of INEC in the state, Mr. Leo Nkedife, directed the reporter to contact the Commission’s hot lines, for security operatives to be deployed there.