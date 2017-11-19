



We say a big Thank You to everyone who followed our dedicated coverage of the 2017 Anambra Governorship Elections . as early results begin to come in, we are starting another LIVE update page, please continue to refresh this page for results as they roll in

- INEC Results Unit 013 Ward 1 Onitsha NorthAPGA 96PDP 35APC 34INEC Results Unit 017 Ward 1 Onitsha NorthAPGA 67PDP 39APC 14- UNIT 1 WARD 4 NJIKOKA LGAAPGA 215APC 23PDP 60UPP 2UNIT 003 ward 10 Njikoka LGAAPGA 153APC 80PDP 11Result for PU 015, Ward 2, Ihiala LGAAPC 63PDP 26APGA 54UPP 5Others 6- Oraukwu central school, PU 010, Idemiri north.Oraukwu central school, PU 010, Idemiri north.Ogbaru LGA: Central School Ochuche (Obaze’s polling centre)Ward 6, PU 001PDP: 370APGA: 11APC: 5UPP: 1Invalid: 4Ward6, PU 014PDP: 126APGA: 8APC:5UPP: 0Invalid: 16- Voters 573: Ward 10, PU 004 Njikoka LGA. APC – 53 APDA – 1 APGA – 118 PDP – 17 Reg.UNIT 1 WARD 4 NJIKOKA LGA APGA 215 APC 23 PDP 60 UPP 2Number of registered voters – 519, Accredited Voters- 62: Ogwugwuoda, igbariam, 014, Anambra east, ACD-1, APC-36, APGA-18, PDP-16, PPN-1, REJECTED-7..Ward 10, PU 004 Njikoka LGA. APC – 53 APDA – 1 APGA – 118 PDP – 17 Reg. Voters 573Odoakpu ward two 004 in Onitsha, APGA 69, PDP 23, APC 8,and UPP 6Votes being counted at former Governor Peter Obi’s Agulu ward. APC 5, APGA 40, PDP 145