We say a big Thank You to everyone who followed our dedicated coverage of the 2017 Anambra Governorship Elections. as early results begin to come in, we are starting another LIVE update page, please continue to refresh this page for results as they roll in
6:14 PM - INEC Results Unit 013 Ward 1 Onitsha North
APGA 96
PDP 35
APC 34
INEC Results Unit 017 Ward 1 Onitsha North
APGA 67
PDP 39
APC 14
5:44 PM - UNIT 1 WARD 4 NJIKOKA LGA
APGA 215
APC 23
PDP 60
UPP 2
UNIT 003 ward 10 Njikoka LGA
APGA 153
APC 80
PDP 11
Result for PU 015, Ward 2, Ihiala LGA
APC 63
PDP 26
APGA 54
UPP 5
Others 6
5:40 PM - Oraukwu central school, PU 010, Idemiri north.
Ogbaru LGA: Central School Ochuche (Obaze’s polling centre)
Ward 6, PU 001
PDP: 370
APGA: 11
APC: 5
UPP: 1
Invalid: 4
Ward6, PU 014
PDP: 126
APGA: 8
APC:5
UPP: 0
Invalid: 16
5:25 PM - Voters 573: Ward 10, PU 004 Njikoka LGA. APC – 53 APDA – 1 APGA – 118 PDP – 17 Reg.
Number of registered voters – 519, Accredited Voters- 62: Ogwugwuoda, igbariam, 014, Anambra east, ACD-1, APC-36, APGA-18, PDP-16, PPN-1, REJECTED-7..
Odoakpu ward two 004 in Onitsha, APGA 69, PDP 23, APC 8,and UPP 6
Votes being counted at former Governor Peter Obi’s Agulu ward. APC 5, APGA 40, PDP 145
