The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it was not aware of any missing sensitive election materials in Anambra State.A statement by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, said INEC had not received any official report on the incident.While not ruling out the possibility of sensitive materials delivered to a hotel, he noted that the materials allegedly found in a hotel room in Awka, the state capital, did not belong to the commission.Orji said there are processes for the delivery of sensitive election materials, which he said involve strict monitoring of by party agents, election observers, security agencies and the media.On the alleged printing of voters’ register, the REC said what the police recovered appeared to have been printed from the electronic register given to the political parties and not the official register of voters for the governorship election.He reassured the public that INEC would continue to be transparent in its duty.The statement reads: “The attention of INEC has been drawn to publications in the media about statements allegedly made by the chairman of one of the political parties that two lorry loads of sensitive materials meant for the 18 November governorship election in Anambra State have been intercepted by the police in an undisclosed hotel in Awka.“It is also alleged that the police arrested two persons in connection with the incident. It has equally come to the notice of the commission that the police recovered large quantities of what looked like the register of voters meant for the 18 November governorship election in Anambra State from some individuals in a hotel in Awka, Anambra State, on November 6.“It is not clear to the commission whether these two alleged incidents are related, but the commission wishes to state that it is not aware of any missing sensitive election material and has not received any official report in that regard.”