Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement, an election observer group, on Monday asked security agencies and other stakeholders in Anambra State to address the “vote-and-die” threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra before Saturday’s governorship poll.The Project manager of YIAGA, Cynthia Mbamalu, stated this in Awka, Anambra State at a press conference to update newsmen on the group’s activities concerning the poll.Describing the threat as “serious,” the group said it could lead to voter apathy if the fear is not allayed.It said YIAGA’s investigation showed that there was palpable fear among citizens, especially voters, about the threat.It called on traditional rulers, president-generals of town unions, the police, INEC and other stakeholders to address the issue and allay the fears of voters before the election day.Mbamalu said , “The latest in the series of threats by IPOB, coded ‘vote and die’ in an open parade with boldness and no restriction, even after the proscription, barely a week to election, makes IPOB a real source of security threat to the election. This must not be trivialised.“Assurances by security agencies only represent necessary first steps. Strategies must be put in place for the effectiveness and efficiency of their deployment,” YIAGA says.It, however, commended the deployment of huge security personnel to the state for Saturday’s poll, saying it would boost voters’ confidence.She said, “It’s to the advantage of the people that state and the Federal governments were approving the deployment of huge security personnel for coverage of the election, Mbamalu said.