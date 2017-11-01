A traditional ruler in Anambra state, Ogirisi Igbo Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has threatened to unleash a traditional deity, Ogirisi against the All Progressives Congress, APC, if they attempt to rig the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

Ezeonwuka issued the threat while reacting to APC’s boast that the party will unseat the APGA government.





In a statement, Ezeonwuka said election riggers would have the electorate who are vested with Ogirisi powers to contend with, stressing that the wrath of the gods of the land are stronger and the enemies of the state.





He maintained that Governor Willie Obiano of APGA will win at the poll because his good works will speak for him.





The Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said that relevant stakeholders like traditional rulers, church and leaders, town unions’ members and youths have expressed readiness to resist any attempt to rig the election.





“APGA candidate will emerge victorious. We don’t need to rig the election to achieve that because Governor Willie Obiano has done wonderfully well this past four years.





“The people are ready to vote and ensure that their votes count. In APGA, our slogan is: No to rigging, our votes must count. Vote Willie Obiano,” he said.