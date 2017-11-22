The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano who got re-elected for a second term has said indigenes of Anambra state were responsible for the development of Lagos State.

Gov. Obiano disclosed this in a recent interview with Channels TV, stating that most taxes in the State were paid by Anambra indigenes.





“Anambra made Lagos what it is today whether they pretend to accept it or not





“We have very rich Anambra people all over the world.





“The taxes that are paid are mostly by Anambra people and development going on in the west.





“But none in the southeast because there was no security but now there is.” He said





The governor further disclosed security is a major issue in the state which will be seriously tackled in his second tenure while calling on Anambra indigenes to come home and invest.





“Now is the time to come home and invest, then there was no security but now there is.





“We have reduced our challenges of investment to zero, Anambra now is the best place to come and invest





“Before I came in, security was an issue. I came, I saw, I conquered and it’s not a static thing. Security is continuous, so we are moving and we are going to put in more efforts to ensure that the next four years is even far better than they have seen it now.





“I’ll keep awake so that all Anambra people and those living in Anambra can sleep with their two eyes closed. Security is the greatest thing that I have done and it is bringing a lot of people in.