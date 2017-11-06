A pre-election Security Assessment Report has predicted that the Nov 18, Anambra Governorship Election would be generally peaceful.

The report, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Director of Publicity and Voter Education, Mr Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi on Sunday in Abuja, relied on a research conducted by the Electoral Institute (TEI), a research arm of INEC, in collaboration with some civil society organisations.





It expressed optimism that the election would largely be peaceful.





While predicting isolated cases of security challenges, the report indicated a peace rating of 87 per cent across the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.





It said that all forms of violence could be avoided if adequate mitigation measures were put in place.





“The security threats and risk factors in the governorship election should be seen as an early warning signs which the government, INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders should take seriously.





“The early warning signs should be taken seriously by developing proactive mitigation mechanisms to avoid a breakdown of law and order”, the report read in part.





The report, which also harped on dangers of ‘godfather and money bags politics’, added that the current political dispensation in the state was not totally immune, but warned against it.