Ofunne Omo Obaze, wife of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Anambra governorship election, has said she will not accept the title of ‘First Lady’ if her husband, Oseloka Obaze, gets elected.

She stated this in Awka during a chat with newsmen on Tuesday.





The medical doctor said she does not believe in the title and will not run the ‘office of the wife of the governor’.





Ofunne noted that instead, she will continue with her profession but will effectively carry out other duties as may be required of a wife.





The Assistant Professor of Paediatrics stressed that Anambra needs to bring on board “an experienced public policy expert with a doting family and an understanding and supportive wife”.





She assured that she is prepared to do everything within her power to elevate and complement her husband if he wins.





According to her, Anambra deserves a governor whose wife understands her role as a wife and mother, and a person who has the requisite capacity to advise candidly without being meddlesome.





“The supportive role of the wife of the governor requires a person who has a full grasp of the need for decorum and being beyond reproach.





“Someone who will support in ‘the other room’, where statecraft gains impetus from deeply reflective and unvarnished counsel.”





Ofunne has been married to Obaze for several years and their union is blessed with children.





The gubernatorial election will hold on Saturday November 18.