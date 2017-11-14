The Defence Headquarters Tuesday said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division of the Nigerian Army would determine the security arrangements for Anambra state gubernatorial elections holding on Saturday as the nation’s armed forces, para-military institutions and other security agencies begin a Route March across the country on the same day.The Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche who briefed journalists on the Route March, said security arrangements on the elections would be based on the analysis of the situation on the ground by the GOC and other military formations. He added that there was no reason for any confusion or alarm on it.He however appealed that the march should not be misconstrued by Nigerians as a show of force as all the nation’s security architecture would be involved in it.He dismissed the threat by Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) who have been threatening the people with the slogan of “Vote and Die” regarding the election, saying that Nigerians should go about their normal businesses without fear.General Enenche also urged Nigerians not to panic regarding the Route Exercise as there would be movement of troops across the country, asserting that the main objective of the march is to ensure that the armed forces, para-military institutions and security agencies have greater cooperation among themselves.He said the exercise would commence at 0600 hours in Abuja and its environs as well as other parts of the country.He said: “The physical fitness of members of the Security and Response Agencies is germane to the effectiveness of its members, especially in the face of contemporary security challenges in the Country. In the same vein, group interaction through an exercise such as route march is an enhancer of espirit de corps and harmony among members of the Security and Response Agencies.“It is in View of these, that a Route March Exercise titled “TOGETHER WE ARE” is being conducted on quarterly basis involving the Military, Para Military and Security Responses Agencies in Nigeria. The slogan for the Exercise for sake of emphasis as you know is: ”TOGETHER WE ARE”“Protecting Lives and Property, Ensuring Unity and Progress, Supporting Democracy upholding the constitution and defending national interests.“The maiden “TOGETHER WE ARE” route march exercise was successfully conducted across the Nation on 1 July 2017 which achieved the aim.“Thus, the next one will be conducted across the Country on 18 November 2017. Administrative instructions to this effect has been sent to all security and response agencies.“It is expected that the aim and objective of the Exercise will be achieved like the maiden exercise. The general public is hereby notified that there will be movement of troops and other security agencies in the course of this exercise.“Your cooperation and understanding is highly solicited. Be rest assured that; Together we, as members of the Security and Response Agencies in Nigeria are always there to; Protect Lives and Property; Ensure Unity and Progress, Support Democracy, Uphold the Constitution and Defend our National Interests”.