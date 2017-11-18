Two arrested at Tony Nwoye’s home Nsugbe ward, in Anambra East LGA.Trouble began when a man, identified as a local government chairman, Pius Ifeadi, came to Ward 1 Nsugbe (Ofianta unit) with some boys and wanted to inspect the processes but was stopped by some natives who accused him of working for a rival All Progressives Grand Alliance party.When the fracas escalated, the police had to arrest two persons suspected to be thugs assisting the council boss.A witness said, “The chairman is not from this ward. He belongs to another ward. But surprisingly he came here with some boys. The people resisted his attempt to start dictating for them. Then trouble began and the police took two of his boys.“This place is PDP, so we couldn’t understand why an APGA man should come here to dictate for us on how to vote.”