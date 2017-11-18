People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Henry Oseloka Obaze is yet to vote as the time of filing this report by 12.40pm.Several journalists who have been waiting for him at his unit in Ochuche Omudodu Central School are beginning to wonder if he will vote.However, with voting not ending until 2pm, they have no choice than to wait till voting officially ends.Feelers from other senatorial districts indicate that most of the 37 candidates of the other parties have voted.A former Anambra State House of Assembly member Ifeanyi Nzekwu, who is PDP’s agent at Obaze’s unit, said he was still expecting the PDP candidate.“We’re still expecting him. The area is calm and I can say the election has been almost perfect here.“I have not heard any reports of violence or ballot box snatching anywhere. It’s been peaceful so far,” he said.