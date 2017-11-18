The governorship candidate of the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) Godwin Ezeemo has expressed optimism that at the end of the entire process he (Ezeemo) is going to emerge victorious in the election.“I have no doubt about it, I will emerge victorious,” he said. Ezeemo made the call while urging the Independent National Electoral Commission to extend the accreditation and voting time for the people of Umuchu Ward in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.This was as a result of the delay in the arrival of electoral materials.According to him, as of 9:50 am materials and INEC officials had yet to arrive at his polling unit in Igwebuike civic centre in Umuchu Ward 1 in the LGA. Mr Ezeemo is worried that even with all the preparations by INEC there are still delays in the election process.