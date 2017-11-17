The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to be neutral in the conduct of Anambra governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday.PDP, in a statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of its National Caretaker Committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye said it was fully prepared and ready for the election.The party described Saturday’s governorship election as a litmus test for INEC and the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress.“INEC and all security agencies deployed for the election must remain neutral and unbiased before, during and after the election.“We insist that this election in Anambra and others henceforth, must be free, fair, credible and transparent. Anything short of these will not be acceptable to us.’’The party also condemned the recent withdrawal of personal security details of Governor of Anambra,Chief Willie Obiano by the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.It added that notwithstanding that President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the reinstatement of Obiano’s security aides, the action by the police was a clear signal that the “Force is working to favour some individuals’’ or destabilise the election.“In view of the above, we are again sounding a note of warning that we will not accept any manipulation of results in Anambra’’.