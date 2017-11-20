 Anambra election: How candidates fared (Full score) | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Governor Willie Obiano on Sunday emerged winner of the governorship election in Anambra State on Saturday.
 
Obiano floored all the other candidates in the entire 21 council areas of the State.

The election result as polled by the various political parties are as follows:

AA 66

AGAP 1036

ACD 232


ACPN 346

ADC 477

ANPP 84

APP 603

APC 98,752

APDA 2011

APGA 234071

APP 661

PNPP 70

DA 97

DPC145

GPN 41

HDP 31

ID 37

KOWA 49

LP 963

NNN 79

MPPP 39

NCP 74

Ndl 33

Nnpp 68

NPC 136

NUP 69

PDC 381

PDP 70293

PPA 2787

PPN 66

PP 87

PRP 59

SDP 20

UDP 222

UPP 7903

YDP 72

YPP 65

422,314 valid


Total votes cast 448771.

