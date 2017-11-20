Governor Willie Obiano on Sunday emerged winner of the governorship election in Anambra State on Saturday.





The election result as polled by the various political parties are as follows:





AA 66





AGAP 1036





ACD 232









ACPN 346





ADC 477





ANPP 84





APP 603





APC 98,752





APDA 2011





APGA 234071





APP 661





PNPP 70





DA 97





DPC145





GPN 41





HDP 31





ID 37





KOWA 49





LP 963





NNN 79





MPPP 39





NCP 74





Ndl 33





Nnpp 68





NPC 136





NUP 69





PDC 381





PDP 70293





PPA 2787





PPN 66





PP 87





PRP 59





SDP 20





UDP 222





UPP 7903





YDP 72





YPP 65





422,314 valid





Total votes cast 448771.