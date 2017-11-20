Governor Willie Obiano on Sunday emerged winner of the governorship election in Anambra State on Saturday.
The election result as polled by the various political parties are as follows:
AA 66
AGAP 1036
ACD 232
ACPN 346
ADC 477
ANPP 84
APP 603
APC 98,752
APDA 2011
APGA 234071
APP 661
PNPP 70
DA 97
DPC145
GPN 41
HDP 31
ID 37
KOWA 49
LP 963
NNN 79
MPPP 39
NCP 74
Ndl 33
Nnpp 68
NPC 136
NUP 69
PDC 381
PDP 70293
PPA 2787
PPN 66
PP 87
PRP 59
SDP 20
UDP 222
UPP 7903
YDP 72
YPP 65
422,314 valid
Total votes cast 448771.
