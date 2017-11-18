Obiano, who is the APGA’s flagbearer in the election, said this on Saturday shortly after casting his vote.
He said, “I am very confident that at the end of the day, I will carry the day. I will win this election by a landslide.”
Obiano explained that the card reader could not read his fingerprints. But he was able to vote because his voter card was verified by the device.
“My card was verified but they said they couldn’t read my fingerprints,” he said.
