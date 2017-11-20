Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reacted to results of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.





Incumbent Governor Willie Obiano was on Sunday evening declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.





Obiano, a candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, defeated candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and that of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, with wide margins.

The incumbent governor won in all 21 Local Government Areas of the State.





Reacting to the development, Atiku said the true winner of the election are Ndi Anambra.





He wrote on twitter, “Congratulations to the people of Anambra for a peaceful election.





“The true winners today are Ndi Anambra. I hope the losers join hands with the winner to build the state.”



