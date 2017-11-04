In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, the governor said the appointments were in line with his administration’s drive to continue to reposition the civil service for efficient performance and service delivery.
The names of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are; Mrs. Clara Olutoyin Ibirogba; Mr. Timothy Olukayode Ogunnubi; Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Suwebat Are; Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam and Mrs. Kofoworola Omotayo Awobamise. The appointments take immediate effect.
WARNING! WARNING!! WARNING! +2348036272132 MR BADMUS FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL;ReplyDelete
If you do not want to join
the Illuminati do not read this message.
JOIN THE GREAT ILLUMINATI AND BECOME RICH{The Great Illuminat Is Real}
Rules * You must be serious * You must not discuss the secret of the
Illuminati to anyone. * We
are not interested in anyone who has obtained their knowledge about the
Illuminati based on what they say and
HEARD from Mass Media (News or Performing Arts) Conspiracy Theorists
(Amateur or Professional Authors or
Speculators), Internet Rumors, or other HERESY. * Once you join the
Illuminati within one week of your membership you
will achieved the greatest goal in life and also have wealth and fame.
* No one discard the message of the GREAT ILLUMINATI if discarded the
person will be tormented both
day and night. * Failure to comply to the order and rules of the GREAT
ILLUMINATI shall see your fame and riches taken
back.
* The money ALWAYS flows TOWARDS
Illuminati members...And AWAY from NON Illuminati members... One
of the rules of the Illuminati is "We don't talk about the Illuminati" so I
can't say too much about it here.
Am here because of those that do write this comments on internet:
'I want to join great Illuminati brotherhood in Nigeria' 'how to join
Illuminati in Africa' 'I want to join Illuminati in Ghana'
'how to join the illuminate' 'I want to join great Illuminati occult in
Nigeria'
we are here for those of you that want to join Illuminati Brotherhood in
Nigeria and across Africa.
Making wealth is guaranteed for the people of the world.
Life is a game. Money is how we keep scores. Money speaks sense in a
language all nations understand.
If you would know the value of money, go and try to borrow some; for he
that goes borrowing goes sorrowing.
We are a group of strong brothers who came from different walks of life for
the purpose of alleviating the sufferings of our people Illuminati
Brotherhood
are most probably the most well known secret society in the world.
Illuminati Brotherhood is not for Everyone,
But we might be Right for you! We are Seeking our Dark
Brothers and Sisters who have heard the
call to come Home to the Illuminati Family!
For those fortunate applicants of interest whom will be chosen to join the
succeeding
family of Illuminati, you will learn the untold secrets that few have ever
known existed! The Illuminati rituals
for securing Wealth, Health, Love, Lust and Power that none outside of this
family have ever been taught and never will. . .
we are here to protect you if you so desire!
For more details contact us through the following
Mobil : +2348036272132 MR BADMUS FATHER MOST SPIRITUAL
Email: spiritualfather01@gmail.com