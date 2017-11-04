 Ambode appoints five new permanent secretaries | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has approved the appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries in the State Public Service.


In a statement issued on Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, the governor said the appointments were in line with his administration’s drive to continue to reposition the civil service for efficient performance and service delivery.

The names of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are; Mrs. Clara Olutoyin Ibirogba; Mr. Timothy Olukayode Ogunnubi; Dr. (Mrs) Iyabo Suwebat Are; Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam and Mrs. Kofoworola Omotayo Awobamise. The appointments take immediate effect.

