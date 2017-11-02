Nasarawa State Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-makura has approved the sum of N67 million for 100 Christians embarking on the 2018 pilgrimage.Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barrister Musa Aloko disclosed this at a press briefing in Lafia, on Thursday.According to him, the governor also cleared the payment of five pilgrims who could not perform the holy exercise in 2016 due to late submission of forms.“This early start through this approval earned us accolades from the National Christian Pilgrims Commission, Abuja. It is our desire that we shall do the needful to meet up with the deadline of screening, inoculation and other ancillaries for the pilgrimage”, he said.He, however, enjoined all Christians in the state to make the holy exercise a point of duty as it is scriptural to carry out the exercise while on earth.