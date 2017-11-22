Journalists in Kogi State have been thrown into mourning as they have lost one of their colleagues, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim who was a reporter with the African Independent Television, AIT.

Abdullahi, a senior journalist was said to be going to his hometown, Okaba, in Ankpa local government area of Kogi State on Thursday in preparation for his daughter’s wedding coming up this December when the accident occurred between Ojodu and Ochadamu communities along Ajaokuta- Ayingba high way.





He was said to be travelling in his Peugeot 504 Saloon Car along with three of his children and his pregnant wife when the accident occurred.





According to an eye witness account, Abdullahi was involved in a head on collision when he was trying to negotiate a bend as a Toyota hiace belonging to a popular transport company was also trying to overtake him on a top speed which led to a collision with an oncoming vehicle.





He was said to have died instantly with his three children and the wife who was five months pregnant.





Abdullahi who is in his late 50s was said to have come to the Nigeria Union of Journalist press centre lokoja on the fateful day and had lively chats with his colleagues before he embarked on the journey.





Abdullahi who narrated how a motorist brushed his car on that Thursday morning to his colleagues at the press centre, said he had to go and fix the car at a mechanic workshop before he embarked on the journey.





His wife and children were seen at the press centre where he bought snacks and drinks for them before going for the repairs of the car in preparation for the journey.





He was even said to have distributed his daughter’s wedding cards to colleagues and friends on that fateful day.





Abdullahi described as a crack reporter had worked with several newspapers including the Sentinel , National Mirror, Royal Time and at a point was a publisher of the Trumpet before joining the AIT.





He was said to have lost his first wife and daughter about five years ago in a mysterious circumstances.





Reacting to the demise of the journalist, the chairman of correspondent chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists , Kogi State, Comrade Friday Idachaba expressed shock over the sudden death of the journalist and his family members and described him as ” a very brilliant and hard working journalist who has carved a niche for himself “.





He condoled with his family members and prayed for the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.