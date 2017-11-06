The immediate past governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has noted that the level of corruption in the current administration has sent the Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari and her daughter Zahra wailing.

The former foreign affairs minister said this in an interview with Vanguard where he also noted that Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC, Itse Sagay is also being frustrated.





Lamido, who is in contention for Presidency in 2019 on the aegis of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said the APC had shown it was more corrupt than the PDP.





“And thank God, today, because of their high-level fraud, the First Lady of the country (Aisha Buhari) too is wailing; even her daughter is wailing.





“The wailing is spreading so much so that the professor of law (Itse Sagay), whose committee was called to stem corruption in the country, too is wailing because he said APC is also corrupt.





The latest ‘wailing’ is about the former Chairman of the Police Pension Reform Panel, Maina, who was reinstated and promoted after being accused of stealing N2billion pension money.





“And it is like the ‘wailing and wailing’ is not about to end because there is so much economic hardship in the land.





“Look, let me tell you, these people are citizens of this country by right and not by privilege; they should not be mocked for talking about their own government





“Since May 29, 2015, has there been no money appropriated for them to spend? But they were looking for the money they claimed PDP stole.





“They were looking for who stolen this and that. When they wanted to form the APC, the same people calling PDP names came to me in Jigawa when I was still governor, asking me to come and join them and that brings me to the situation whereby our followers fight because of political ambitions.”