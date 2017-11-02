The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Thursday, condoled with family of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son, Jide.Jide, the first son of the APC national leader, in his 30s, died of heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017 in Lagos and had since been buried.The law graduate of University of Liverpool, England, obtained a Masters degree in Maritime Law from University of London and called to the Nigerian Bar in 1999.He served as Promoter of TSL Limited and worked in the Legal Department of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from January 2000 to September 2001.He also had brief stints with Cargo Maritime, Paris, France, a firm of shipbrokers that specialises in petroleum product tankers, and Ocean and Oil Services Ltd.The president’s wife expressed her heartfelt condolences on her tweeter handle@aishambuhari, saying “I’m deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu.My deepest condolences to the Tinubu family on this sad and painful loss.”She prayed to Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.“My condolences to Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu and family over the demise of Jide.“I pray Allah to grant them the fortitude to bear this painful loss.’’