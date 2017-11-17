According to the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the manufacturers have expressed willingness to discuss their interest with the government.
In a tweet on his Twitter handle, @hadisirika, the minister said, “Boeing said they can’t wait to discuss their proposal for the Nigerian national carrier. Will sign an MoU at the IWAF (ICAO World Aviation Forum).”
In another tweet, he stated, “Airbus signified interest in our national carrier and our MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Will discuss further during the upcoming ICAO forum.”
On several occasions, Sirika had announced the Federal Government’s determination to establish a national carrier as well as a facility for the MRO in order to reposition the country’s aviation sector.
Transaction advisers for the national carrier and the MRO have since been announced by the government.
Do You Need A Powerful Africa Native Doctor? I Mean A Spiritual HerbalistReplyDelete
With Great Spirit Connected To Ancestors. Call+2348071470242 Dr Otubor
James Is A High Voodoo Priest Master. He is a Spell Caster, Native
Doctor, Spiritual Herbalist, Powerful Sickle cell Healer, Spiritual
Astrologer, Psychic Reader, Multi Guru, Witch Doctor, Priest Of Africa
Money Ritual.
Have You Been To Native Doctor to Native Doctor Without Any Solution To
Your Problems Or Rather Add To it? Have You Been To Place To Place In View
Of A Powerful Native Doctor That Can Solve All Your Predicament, You Must
Understand That There Is A Native Doctor That Supersede All Native Doctor
Among All Native Doctor, If You Are In Search Of A Powerful Native Doctor
With Great Spiritual Powers, Then You Must Be In Search Of A Native Doctor
That Derives Power From The Marine World. That Is The Spirituality Of The
Greatest Africa Native Doctor Otubor
Dr James Is Recognized All Over The World Of Marine Kingdom, As One
Of The Top Fortunate And Most Powerful Native Doctor Of Charms Casts From
The Beginning Of His Ancestors ship Until Now Dr o lives Strong
Among All Other Native Doctors, There Have Never Been Any Form Of
Impossibility Beyond The Control Of Dr Otubor . It Doesn’t Matter The
Distance Of The Person With The Problems Or Situation, All You Have To Do
Is Believe
In The Native Otubor charms Casts That Works, He Always
Warns Never To Get His Charms Casts If You Do Not Believe Or Unable To
Follow His Instruction.
It Is The Assignment Of The Native Doctor Otubor To Offer
Services To Those In Need Of Spiritual Assistance Not Minding The Gravity
Of Your Situations Or Distance As Long As Water, Sea, Ocean, Lake, River,
Sand etc. Are Near You, Then Your Problems Of Life Would Be Controlled
Under Your Foot.
If You Need Any Spiritual Help On Any of These:
Get Your Lover Back
Fruit Of The Womb
Fibroid
Business Boom
Financial Breakthrough
Get Rich Without Ritual +2348071470242
Do As I Say
Bad Dream
Promise And Fail
Epilepsy
Spiritual Attack
Land/Court Case
Mental Disorder
Political Appointment
Visa Approval
Cancer
Examination Success
Spend And Get Back
Good Luck
Natural Health
Hypertension
Diabesity (Diabetic+Obesity)
Stroke
Sickle Cell
Impotency
Win Court Case
Promotion At Work
Commanding Tone
Protection Ring
Marriage Success
Love Ring
Favour Ring
Recover Lost Glory
Spiritual Power For Men Of God
Travel Success Ring
Job Success
Lotto/Pool Win And Many More.
Make Haste To Call Dr Otubor On +2348071470242. Or Mail Him to
babaotuborpower@gmail.com For Spiritual Problem Today And
You Will Surely
Get Solution To All Your Predicament.