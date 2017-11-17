The Federal Government has said that two major internationally renowned aircraft manufacturers, Airbus and Boeing, have indicated interest in Nigeria’s national carrier.According to the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the manufacturers have expressed willingness to discuss their interest with the government.In a tweet on his Twitter handle, @hadisirika, the minister said, “Boeing said they can’t wait to discuss their proposal for the Nigerian national carrier. Will sign an MoU at the IWAF (ICAO World Aviation Forum).”In another tweet, he stated, “Airbus signified interest in our national carrier and our MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul). Will discuss further during the upcoming ICAO forum.”On several occasions, Sirika had announced the Federal Government’s determination to establish a national carrier as well as a facility for the MRO in order to reposition the country’s aviation sector.Transaction advisers for the national carrier and the MRO have since been announced by the government.