The Argentine Football Federation (AFA) said in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday that striker, Sergio Aguero, who scored in the first half of the friendly match against Nigeria, has now recovered.Aguero collapsed in the dressing room at halftime before they lost 4-2 to fellow World Cup qualifiers Nigeria after taking a two-goal lead.AFA said the Manchester City striker was taken away for routine examinations but added, “The player is well.”The 29-year-old had been cleared by doctors to return to England as planned after he suffered what they called “a dizzy spell.”“Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks,” it said.Aguero will be assessed by Manchester City’s medical team ahead of this weekend’s Premier League trip to Leicester City.