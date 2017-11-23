The AGF, who appeared before an investigative panel of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Thursday, claimed that Maina’s case was “work in progress as of October 5” when it was reported that he had returned to office at the Ministry of Interior.
AGF denies approving Maina’s reinstatement
