Afenifere, the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, has said it’s not aware of the 2019 presidential ambition of a national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

Afenifere said this while dismissing claims that Tinubu’s visit to its leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, was political.





The body, through Sehinde Arogbofa, told Punch that Tinubu’s meeting with Fasoranti was a private one which had nothing to do with politics.





According to Arogbofa, “People can give any interpretation to the visit. But from the Afenifere’s point of view, we are not aware of his (Tinubu) political ambition and his visit was not political.





“He came on a private visit and sought to be reunited with his socio-political source, which is Afenifere.





“In the past 15 years, he has not been very close to us and if for this time, he felt it, as a real Yoruba man, to pay homage to the leader of Afenifere, I think it is commendable. So his visit has nothing to do with politics. It was purely private and nothing more.”