The chairman of Action Democratic Party in Jos East Local Government Area, Josiah Waziri Fursom, has been killed by unknown assassins.The party’s Director of Media, Kayode Jacobs, said Fursom was murdered by assassins on Thursday night.He said the victim’s “body was riddled with 16 bullets.”“We urge security officials to do the needful, as we suspect political motive,” Jacobs said.“Josiah Waziri Fursom was, until his death, a leading light in Plateau Politics,” he added.But the Plateau state chairman of ADP, Chief Andrew Nanyah Daman, told journalists at the party’s secretariat on Saturday that Fursom was murdered in his village at about 9:00pm.He said, “We received the sad news of the gruesome murder and assassination of the Jos East ADP chairman, Waziri Fursom on Thursday, November 2, 2017 around 9:00pm in his village.“The late Jos East ADP chairman was assassinated by wicked dare devils that pumped 16 bullets into his body.”The ADP party chairman called on security operatives to unravel those behind the killing.“We will not accept anything short of arresting those behind the killing of our quiet and unassuming LGA chairman. We demand fortified security for all ADP leaders in the country.“The ADP in Plateau State totally condemn this heinous crime against humanity and call on the Plateau State Government and Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Heaven, to swing into action by apprehending the culprits as soon as possible,” Daman stressed.He said the ADP has officially reported the incident to law enforcement agencies, adding, “We have reported the matter to the Police in Jos East and the sector command of OPSH, a special task force on Jos crisis.”