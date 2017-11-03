The Oyo State coordinator of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Rotimi Olumo, has said the group will remain an integral part of the Aare Ona Kakanfo dynasty when its national coordinator, Otunba Gani Adams, becomes the Yoruba generalissimo.In a statement in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Olumo congratulated Adams on his nomination as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate.The OPC state coordinator noted that the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, exhibited a high spiritual soundness for choosing Adams.He described Adams as a round peg in a round holeAccording to him, since the Aare Ona Kakanfo-designate has a standing army in OPC, he will become the real commander expected of the Yoruba Generalissimo.Reaction to calls from some people that Adams should step down as OPC national coordinator because of his new status as Aare Ona Kakanfo, Olumo said the group would remain under Adams leadership’.The Oyo OPC chief added that the group would be more useful for Adams and the Yoruba race in the future more than before.He said: “As the president of a nation commands its military, the same way the Aare is the commander of the race’s army. In this case, it is the OPC. In fact, by the virtue of his new status, all self-determination groups in Yoruba have automatically come under his control and how he administers them is his own prerogative.”