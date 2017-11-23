Nollywood Actor, Uche Maduagwu has blasted singer, Banky W and actress Adesua Etomi for holding a lavish wedding.

Recall that the wedding between Banky W, and Adesua held on Sunday.





Maduagwu today took to his instagram account to criticize the couple’s wedding.





“Is it too difficult for you to do a small wedding? @bankywellington Are you #wedding the whole of #Nigeria or just one #girl? Hmmm… My P.A just showed me an old #post of yours on #instagram where you said you would never do a #big wedding, and just yesterday, my Ex- #girlfriend also showed me a #video where @adesuaetomi said she would never do a big wedding too, so what really went wrong?





“Can’t you #guys emulate my best #friend @iambangalee when he had his wedding, am sure the whole #world did not hear about it, until after the whole ceremony, because he knows the #food you invite the entire village to come eat with you never last… listen, those people who are #dancing and praising you today, some of them are secretly waiting for your #marriage to break like the wall of Jericho so they can #laugh at you.











“I’m the biggest #actor in Nigeria, and am saying its not too late to taking your #relationship off social #media, a word is enough for the #wise. #repost #pic #bride #weddingday #blog #nollywood #share #beauty #lagos #smile #good,” Maduagwu wrote.



