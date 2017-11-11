The Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi says the Federal Government will inaugurate 10 new coaches and two locomotives for the Abuja-Kaduna rail service on Dec. 10.





Amaechi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday while highlighting his achievements to mark his two years in office.





The minister recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had told the National Assembly that the new coaches would arrive in November.





According to him, every arrangement has been made to make it feasible.





“The President has already announced to the National Assembly that on the 10th of December, he will inaugurate 10 coaches and two locomotives which are in the budget.





“This means that the 10 coaches and two locomotives must arrive in Abuja for commissioning, one locomotive will be used for daily drop-off at the stations, while the second locomotive will be an express train from Abuja to Kaduna,’’ he said.





Amaechi said that in a space of two years, the ministry had so many projects running with some remarkable achievements in the maritime and rail sub-sector.