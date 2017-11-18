The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, on Friday stressed the enormity of the responsibilities of the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, saying the title was a big challenge.Gbadebo, who was celebrating his 12th anniversary on the throne, made the submission in his palace during a courtesy call on him by the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate, Chief Gani Adams.Adams said he was in the palace to thank the monarch for his support for him and to inform him about the World Congress of Yoruba in the Diaspora taking place in Abeokuta next January.The monarch said he was happy about Adams’ visit, especially as it coincided with his 12th anniversary on the throne.While congratulating the Aare Ona Kakanfo designate over his new title, Gbadebo said Adams should see his appointment as a big challenge.He described Yoruba as a race and not a tribe as being popularly put, saying it needed to regain its rightful place in the country.The monarch said Adams’ new position would put him in a position to restore the race to its true position.