No fewer than 5,000 half-naked Benue women, drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state, yesterday, stormed Government House in Makurdi, the state capital, to show their solidarity and support for the state government over the implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition Law, which came into effect Wednesday.The women, who bore placards some of which read “We totally support anti-open grazing law,” “Governor Ortom we are proud of you,” “This is the end of killings in our communities,” “Benue women will always stand with Governor Ortom,” among others, walked through the streets of Makurdi town chanting solidarity songs in support of government. The women who were received by Governor Samuel Ortom and his wife, Dr. Eunice, went into wild excitement and jubilation when the governor and his spouse stepped out to receive them.The governor thanked them for their show of understanding with the government on the implementation of the law, stressing that it is a win-win law for farmers and herdsmen. Also speaking, the governor’s wife thanked the women for keeping faith with her husband’s administration and his avowed determination to ensure the security of lives and properties in the state.Earlier, the spokeswomen from the Tiv, Idoma and Igede areas of the state expressed joy over the governor’s resolve to yield to the demands of the people of the state by enacting the law, which they said had guaranteed their safety.