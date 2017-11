No fewer than 500 cult members in the Ijede Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, renounced their membership on Monday.They also submitted their weapons, including Ak-47 rifles, pump-action guns, cartridges, axes, cutlasses, among others to the state Acting Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.The event was held at the Ijede LCDA secretariat.Imohimi said the “ex-cult members” would be profiled and rehabilitated.