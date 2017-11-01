The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has resumed probe into the $43.4million cash recovered at Osborne Towers in Ikoyi, Lagos linked to ex-Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, for which NIA laid claim.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had stated that the nation’s security and anti-corruption agencies were free to probe sacked Secretary to the Government of the Federation, BabachirLawal, and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke.





EFCC had reportedly received the report of the Presidential Investigative Committee headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on interrogation of some suspects.





It was learnt that more suspects from the NIA are to be invited for interrogation by the anti-graft agency in respect to that.





According to the Nation, a top source in the anti-graft agency, who spoke under anonymity said: “On Tuesday, we resumed the ongoing probe of the $43.4million, 27,000 pounds and N23.2million recovered on April 12, 2017 from the seventh floor of a four-bedroom apartment at Osborne Towers located on 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.





“We have shortlisted more suspects for interrogation and we are likely to pick them up any moment from now. Some of the suspects are NIA men including those in the Finance Unit.





“Don’t forget that the then Acting President approved the redeployment of NIA’s Director of Finance and some officials in the Finance Unit as part of the ongoing review of the finances of the agency.”‎





“The detectives are being led by the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, who has reconvened the team handling the investigation.





“Some of the detectives might still visit Lagos for more forensic evidence on some of the suspects,” the source revealed.





A final forfeiture order of the funds was on June 6, 2017 granted by a judge of the Federal High Court in Lagos, Justice Muslim Hassan, since no one appeared before the court to claim them.