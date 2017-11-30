An Arabic teacher, Ashimiyu Shittu , yesterday appeared at an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly defiling his pupil.Shittu, 30, a resident of Egbeda, Ibadan, facesa one-count charge of unlawful carnal knowledge.The prosecutor, Sunday Fatola, told the court that the suspect allegedly committed the offence on November 14, about 5 pm, at Egbeda, by having carnal knowledge of an 11-year-old pupil.He alleged that the accused lured the minor into his room and had “carnal knowledge of her without her consent.”Fatola said the offence contravened Section 218 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo State 2000.The court did not take the defendant’s plea.The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Modina Akanni, remanded the defendant at Agodi prison pending outcome of legal advice from Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).He adjourned the case till January 12 for mention.