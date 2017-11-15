About 258 Nigerians were on Tuesday evacuated from Libya by the International Migration Organisation.The National Emergency Management Agency which received them, said 238 females were trafficked and were on their way to Europe but became stranded in Libya.The returnees who arrived the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 8:45pm, also included seven female children, one infant female; seven male adults, two male children and three male infants.One of the females, who spoke with our correspondent, said she was a fashion designer in Benin City, before she was deceived with promises of a better life in Europe.“Libya is a very dangerous place and I strongly advise Nigerians to stay back in our country,” she said.Another female also appealed to the Nigerian embassy in Libya to help rescue some Nigerian men still trapped in Libya.According to her, males and females are kept in separate camps in different places, adding that the men were living in deplorable conditions and may be killed if not rescued early.“The government needs to evacuate them as quickly as possible, each passing day makes their stay more dangerous,” she said.Last week, NEMA received 149 persons and said the total number of stranded Nigerians brought back to the country in the last five weeks was 975.