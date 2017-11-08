Umar Ardo, former Special Assistant to ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Local Government and State Affairs, has said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo will fight Abubakar should the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, field him during the 2019 Presidential election.The former Presidential aide maintained that Abubakar’s return to the PDP will lead to the eruption of enemies.Speaking with journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, the PDP Chieftain stressed that the PDP was better off without the former Vice President.According to Ardo, “Along with the friends that Atiku will be coming with to the party is also those that will bring up enemies.“For instance, it is an open secret and everybody knows it that Obasanjo will fight him.“I think I will conclude that PDP will be better off without Atiku coming back.”Ardo was earlier reported to have said the return of Waziri of Adamawa would lead to conflict within the party and turn party members against themselves.He said, “There are three disadvantages. We learnt that Atiku is coming back to the party with an ambition; an ambition to contest for the Presidency.“Now that will be a source of conflict because there are others in the party who are also interested and they are nursing this ambition. There will be conflict among party members.“Secondly, the deep pocket that Atiku has will not only serve that ambition, it will also deepen the conflict. The third disadvantage is that those foot soldiers will also serve the ambition and in the process deepen the conflict.”