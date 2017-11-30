Ahead of the 2019 general election, fiery Enugu priest, the Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has come hard against Nigerians who were yet to obtain their voter’s card.

The priest, who has backed Nigerian youths to take up the mantle of leadership in the country, said it was sinful to stay by the side and watch wrong people rule the nation.





Mbaka, the spiritual director, Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, spoke ahead of the ministry’s annual crusade due to start from 13th of December to the 31st Night December night when the ministry usually experienced the largest crowd of worshippers.





He vowed to lend his support to the youths of Nigeria to take over the leadership positions in the nation.





Speaking during an all night crusade organized by the Directorate of Inter-Faith, the National Youth Council of Nigeria, an interdenominational programme hosted last weekend at the Adoration ground, Mbaka charged the youths to stand up and stand out for the leadership positions in the country and to stop being used as stooge and political thugs during elections.





In his words “The time of old and incompetent politicians using the youths as thugs is totally over. It is pathetic that men the youths should be leading are ironically leading them. It is a shame to our youths.”





Mbaka noted that he had earlier charged all his ministry worshippers to acquire their voter’s card, stressing that he would take stern measures against the worshippers who do not have their voter’s card.





“It amounts to a sin as it paves way for the election of wrong and corrupt leaders”, he said, lamenting that he felt the brunt of evil leadership as unemployment and social problems created by bad government stretched his acts of charity.





He specially prayed for the youths against every physical and spiritual inhibition that would stop them from experiencing their breakthroughs and taking the pride of their positions in their families and the society.





The all-night youth programme ushered in the commemoration of the Christ the King celebration at the Adoration Ground the following morning.









According to a statement issued by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Barr. Maximus Ugwuoke, it was the first time the ministry celebrated the event at their adoration ground following Fr Mbaka’s transfer from his former parish.





The transfer, it could be recalled came with some measure of controversy as some worshipers did not take it in good faith.





Ugwuoke quoted Mbaka as saying, “as Christians, we must be patient in our expectations. We should be patient and wait for God’s time. Last year, we ended our celebration in sorrow but today, we are happy to be celebrating it today in our own ground.





“We are not going to anyone’s parish to celebrate. And within this one year, God has mightily blessed us with structures far bigger than what we left in our former parish. God has made us kings so that He becomes the King of kings.”





He called on all Christians to realize that they were kings and as such should not be intimidated by negative circumstances.





Speaking in an interview, the vice president of Adoration Father’s Association, Engr. Okechukwu Agbo stated that the essence of the celebration was to show the supremacy and kingship of Christ.





He revealed that members of the congregation were happy to celebrate the feast for the first time at the venue, urging the congregants to join hands to enthrone Christ in their lives as they celebrated.





Also speaking, the President of the Women Association of the ministry Mrs. Ann Aligwe expressed happiness that the event could hold at the ground barely one year after their spiritual director was transferred from the Christ the King Parish.