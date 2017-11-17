South-West Chapter of the Nigeria Youth Coalition, NYC, has called on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar to return to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

NYC said Abubakar should return to PDP “as soon as possible” because he may find it difficult to secure the presidential slot of the PDP if he fails to participate in the party’s December National Convention.





A statement by NYC coordinator, Abiodun Emmanuel, says the Waziri of Adamawa possess knowledge of modern economic policies and political economy which the current administration lacks.





The statement reads, “We want the former vice-president to return to the PDP as soon as possible so that he can participate in the December convention.





“He should be part of the PDP rebirth, this will avail him a better chance to compete during the party’s primary, ahead of the 2019





“We are ready to mobilise Nigerian youths in support of Atiku, come 2019 elections.









“Nigerian youths are confident that only the former vice-president is competent and experienced enough to lead Nigeria to economic prosperity.”