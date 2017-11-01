Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, on Tuesday met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed door in his hill-top residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State over his 2019 presidential ambition.

In a terse statement by Mansur Ahmed, the social media aide to Lamido, said: “the meeting was part of consultation with relevant stakeholders and key political actors in Nigeria across the length and breadth of this Nation.”





It could be recalled that Lamido made a similar visit to the Former Military head of state Abdulsalami Abubakar two weeks ago amongst others as part of his nationwide consultations on his presidential aspiration in 2019.





He had previously visited the former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida.





Before then, Lamido met with all the states chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including Zonal vice chairmen of the party, where he told them of his aspiration and urged them to pick the best for the party when the time comes