Aisha Yesufu, BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, co-convener, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari against seeking re-election in 2019.

The co-convener of the advocacy group hinted that the only support Buhari can get from her is to “help him pack his things.”





In a tweet on her Twitter handle, she added that her support also include wishing Buhari a “safe trip to Daura” come 2019.





“The only support I can give PMB is help him pack his things in 2019 and wish him a safe trip to Daura Insha Allah,” she wrote.





This is coming at a time when the All Progressives Congress, APC, made its position clear on the issue of automatic ticket for Buhari come 2019 presidential election.





The party said there was no automatic ticket for President Buhari, adding that he will go through primaries.





There have been the clamour by some party members for an automatic ticket to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 .





The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, addressing reporters in Abuja on Thursday, said neither the President nor any member of the party would be given an automatic ticket.





He stated that the party ’s constitution did not have provisions for such.